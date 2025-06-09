New Converts' Eid Celebration Attracts Hundreds At Qatar Sports Club

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In celebration of Eid Al-Adha, the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised a joyful and inclusive event for new Muslim converts at Qatar Sports Club.

The gathering welcomed nearly 150 new Muslims from diverse backgrounds, offering a rich program filled with sports, recreational, and educational activities.



The celebration featured football, volleyball, and cricket matches, alongside popular team games like tug of war and Islamic knowledge quizzes.

Participants included new Muslims from Asian and African communities, representing various nationalities and languages. Many attendees expressed deep appreciation for the spirit of Islamic brotherhood and equality they experienced throughout the event.

New converts also praised the diverse program, which catered to different interests and cultural preferences, allowing everyone to participate in sports and games they enjoy.