New Converts' Eid Celebration Attracts Hundreds At Qatar Sports Club
Doha, Qatar: In celebration of Eid Al-Adha, the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised a joyful and inclusive event for new Muslim converts at Qatar Sports Club.
The gathering welcomed nearly 150 new Muslims from diverse backgrounds, offering a rich program filled with sports, recreational, and educational activities.Read Also
-
Hundreds gather at Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center to celebrate new Muslim converts
Series of religious lectures held for Tamil-speaking community highlighting ethical, spiritual values
The celebration featured football, volleyball, and cricket matches, alongside popular team games like tug of war and Islamic knowledge quizzes.
Participants included new Muslims from Asian and African communities, representing various nationalities and languages. Many attendees expressed deep appreciation for the spirit of Islamic brotherhood and equality they experienced throughout the event.
New converts also praised the diverse program, which catered to different interests and cultural preferences, allowing everyone to participate in sports and games they enjoy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment