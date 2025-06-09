Israeli Occupation Seizes Aid Vessel En Route To Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Israeli occupation forces have seized an aid vessel that tried to break a naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.



The pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which operates the UK-flagged yacht Madleen, reported a complete loss of communication with the ship.



Madleen was carrying activists and food supplies.



Israeli occupation government's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the ship was redirected to Israeli shores after being ordered by the Israeli navy to change its course.



The ministry added that the ship's passengers are expected to be returned to their countries, and the aid onboard will be transferred to Gaza.



This development came after the Israeli occupation's Minister of Defense issued instructions on Sunday evening to prevent the ship from reaching the Gaza Strip.



Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed appreciation for the efforts of the international activists aboard the ship attempting to break the blockade on Gaza.



The ministry praised their willingness to endure great hardships and high risks at sea for this noble humanitarian goal - standing in solidarity with Gaza, which is facing horrific forms of genocide, ethnic cleansing, oppression, and starvation.