How QF's Inclusive Education Model Benefits Students In And Out Of Class

Doha, Qatar: Within the unique learning environment of Qatar Foundation, its landscape of pre-university education breaks new ground in meeting the diverse needs of all students – including those facing learning challenges, but also those who demonstrate advanced abilities.

Through carefully designed curricula, specialised programs, and integrated support from its support services department The Learning Center, Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education division aims to empower every student to discover their potential and thrive

“QF has played a huge role in my growth, both in and out of the classroom,” says Amina Yasser Ahmed, a student at QF's Qatar Academy for Science and Technology (QAST), – where she was President of its Model United Nations club – and a high academic achiever.

“Academically, the rigorous curriculum, access to advanced courses, and encouragement to take on challenges helped me push my limits and strive for excellence.

“Personally, QF's diverse and inclusive environment exposed me to a wide range of cultures and perspectives, which helped me become more open-minded, empathetic, and confident in expressing myself. It also gave me the space to explore my interests, like medicine and scientific research.”

Ahmed, who had the opportunity to experience research at QF's Sidra Medicine and Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI), part of QF's Hamad Bin Khalifa University, explains that her school offered strong support throughout her research journey.“The guidance and the flexibility of my teachers and staff helped me balance my academic workload with research responsibilities,” she says.



“⁠QF creates a learning environment that values every student's unique strength. This inclusive and supportive culture helped all of us feel valued, regardless of our academic path strengths, and taught us to respect and celebrate each other's contributions.”

Reem Jamal S. Al-Kaabi, a public speaker, young entrepreneur, and student at QF's Qatar Academy for Science and Technology (QAST), said,“As a student leader, I was given opportunities to lead people who shared my passion and ambition to make a difference. The QF environment encourages ambition and gives young people the space to express themselves and take action.”

Al-Kaabi says this helped her apply what she learned in the classroom to real life, whether through establishing student initiatives like the Medicine Club at Education City High School – which is comprised of three QF schools: QAST, Qatar Academy Doha, and Qatar Academy Sidra – or speaking at conferences such as KidZania Zummit 2025.

“As part of QAST's inclusive school environment, I felt understood as a person, not just an outstanding student,” she explains.“I was surrounded by peers and teachers who celebrated differences, not just excellence, and this allowed me to thrive without having to 'fit in'.”

Al Kaabi, who represented Qatar at the First Gulf Forum for Gifted Students 2024 in Kuwait with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, explained:“QAST has always encouraged me to think outside the box and see the true value of what I do. Our school-based initiatives have helped me develop essential workplace skills, including public speaking.”

Saifuddin Aftab, a teacher and STEM coordinator at QAST, relies on a holistic approach to teaching, which guides his teaching and interactions with students in the classroom. For him, it all begins with building strong relationships, understanding students' needs, and ensuring they feel safe and comfortable.