Awqaf Ministry Educates People About Hajj Through Exciting Contest

Doha, Qatar: In a vibrant and festive atmosphere, the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs successfully concluded its cultural and religious event titled“Hajj Rite and Eid Joy” at the Mall of Qatar.

The event witnessed a large turnout and enthusiastic participation from the public, especially families and children, adding a joyful spirit to the occasion.

The activities featured a variety of Islamic cultural competitions aimed at raising awareness about the significance of Eid Al-Adha, which holds both religious and cultural importance in Islam. The event highlighted the unique spiritual values, rulings, and etiquettes associated with Muslim festivals, emphasizing their deep-rooted place within Islamic teachings. Interactive and engaging, the program included entertaining games and contests to help participants-especially children-understand the meaning and importance of Udhiyah (sacrificial offering) and its role in Islamic faith.

The theatrical performances also shed light on the Major Pillar of Hajj, introducing audiences to the sacred rituals and key stages of the pilgrimage, starting from Yawm al-Tarwiyah (Day of Preparation) through Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifah, Ramy al-Jamarat (stoning of the devil), and concluding with the Tawaf al-Ifadah (final circumambulation).

The event featured captivating nasheed performances and Islamic trivia questions, with educational elements woven into each segment. Numerous prizes were distributed to participants, ranging from in-kind gifts to cash rewards. Additionally, several raffle draws offered shopping vouchers valued between QR200 and QR1,000, drawing excitement and friendly competition among children of various age groups who eagerly registered and participated.

Beyond entertainment, the event had a deeper objective: to instill Islamic values and moral principles in the younger generation. Through carefully designed segments and short video clips, the event conveyed ethical messages and life lessons tailored to resonate with today's youth.

The initiative also served to introduce the wider public to the Ministry of Awqaf's educational and outreach programs, strengthening its connection with the community.

This dynamic and family-friendly event not only reinforced faith and cultural identity but also offered a joyous celebration that blended tradition with modern engagement tools-making it a memorable experience for all attendees.