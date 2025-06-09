Municipality Ministry Promotes Child Safety And Education Through Bike-Friendly Parks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In an initiative aimed at promoting physical activity, child safety, and educational recreation, the Ministry of Municipality has unveiled several park projects designed to support healthy, confident, and independent childhood development.

These spaces encourage families to enjoy time together while instilling essential values such as road safety awareness and physical well-being in children.

Under the slogan“Our safe parks... the beginning of an independent and confident childhood,” the campaign emphasizes the dual purpose of play and learning. The parks provide a nurturing environment where children can build their confidence, understand basic traffic rules, and enjoy a safe space to engage in outdoor activities like cycling.“Raise your child with awareness, safety, and activity” is the message communicated through this initiative, which reflects the Ministry's vision of sustainable community development.



HMC continues efficient emergency response during Eid holidays

How QF's inclusive education model benefits students – in and out of class Qatar attracts visitors with vibrant Eid Al-Adha festivities

Read Also

A key feature of the initiative is Children's Street in Al Shamal, which spans an area of 7,243 square meters. This area is designed to simulate real road conditions and includes signage and traffic elements tailored for children.

It serves as a fun and interactive setting to introduce young learners to traffic safety concepts in an engaging and memorable way.

Additionally, the area helps foster essential cognitive and motor skills through educational play. Parents can easily locate the street using a QR code provided by the Ministry.

Another notable development is Bicycles Park in Al Khor, a space specially designated for families. The park includes a 590m-long bicycle track, providing a safe and enjoyable path for cycling activities. For those who prefer walking, the park also features a 645-meter walking path.

The garden promotes a healthy lifestyle while strengthening family bonds in a calm and green environment. The Ministry of Municipality encourages all families to take part in these initiatives. As part of its message, the Ministry reminds the public:“Let's give our children the chance to learn in nature, to discover the world on two wheels. Our parks are not just places to play, but spaces for education and exploration.”