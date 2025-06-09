403
Sandeep Marwah Meets Deputy Prime Minister Of Italy To Strengthen Indo-Italian Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo-Italian Film and Cultural Forum, had a significant meeting with H.E. Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy. The meeting took place during a high-level conference hosted by the Embassy of Italy in New Delhi at the Imperial Hotel, with the objective of promoting trade and strengthening cultural and economic relations between India and Italy.
The exclusive gathering brought together distinguished delegates from both countries and served as a meaningful platform to advance bilateral cooperation across trade, media, and cultural diplomacy.
H.E. Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India, remarked,“It is through such collaborations and continued dialogue that we open new avenues for mutual growth and partnership between our nations.”
Dr. Sandeep Marwah shared his reflections, stating,“It was an honor to engage with Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani. The Indo-Italian Film and Cultural Forum is fully committed to reinforcing people-to-people ties and building creative bridges that contribute to stronger diplomatic and economic alliances.”
Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani emphasized the importance of sustained engagement and mutual understanding.“India is an important partner for Italy. We are eager to explore deeper collaborations not only in trade but also in culture, education, and innovation,” he said.
This meeting reaffirmed the growing momentum in Indo-Italian relations and the role of creative industries as a powerful conduit for international cooperation.
