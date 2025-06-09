403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moderate Weather Conditions Forecast For Today - JMD
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 9 (Petra)-- Monday will see a little dip in temperature, with the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing scorching temperatures, the Badia region experiencing relatively hot temperatures, and the plains and highlands experiencing moderate temperatures. Particularly in the Badia region, the winds will be dusty, northwesterly, moderately fast, and occasionally active.
The temperature range for today's high and low points in Amman is 31 to 20 degrees Celsius in the eastern part of the city, 29 to 18 degrees in the western part, 27 to 17 degrees in the northern highlands, 28 to 16 degrees in the Shara Heights, 36 to 21 degrees in the Badia regions, 32 to 20 degrees in the plains, 37 to 22 degrees in the northern Jordan Valley, 39 to 25 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley, 38 to 24 degrees in the Dead Sea, and 39 to 26 degrees in the Gulf of Aqaba.
Amman, June 9 (Petra)-- Monday will see a little dip in temperature, with the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing scorching temperatures, the Badia region experiencing relatively hot temperatures, and the plains and highlands experiencing moderate temperatures. Particularly in the Badia region, the winds will be dusty, northwesterly, moderately fast, and occasionally active.
The temperature range for today's high and low points in Amman is 31 to 20 degrees Celsius in the eastern part of the city, 29 to 18 degrees in the western part, 27 to 17 degrees in the northern highlands, 28 to 16 degrees in the Shara Heights, 36 to 21 degrees in the Badia regions, 32 to 20 degrees in the plains, 37 to 22 degrees in the northern Jordan Valley, 39 to 25 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley, 38 to 24 degrees in the Dead Sea, and 39 to 26 degrees in the Gulf of Aqaba.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment