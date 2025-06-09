Moderate Weather Conditions Forecast For Today - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 9 (Petra)-- Monday will see a little dip in temperature, with the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing scorching temperatures, the Badia region experiencing relatively hot temperatures, and the plains and highlands experiencing moderate temperatures. Particularly in the Badia region, the winds will be dusty, northwesterly, moderately fast, and occasionally active.The temperature range for today's high and low points in Amman is 31 to 20 degrees Celsius in the eastern part of the city, 29 to 18 degrees in the western part, 27 to 17 degrees in the northern highlands, 28 to 16 degrees in the Shara Heights, 36 to 21 degrees in the Badia regions, 32 to 20 degrees in the plains, 37 to 22 degrees in the northern Jordan Valley, 39 to 25 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley, 38 to 24 degrees in the Dead Sea, and 39 to 26 degrees in the Gulf of Aqaba.