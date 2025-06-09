403
Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, June 9 (KUNA) --
1956 -- Kuwait Municipality distributed 580 housing lots in Faiha Area after the government purchased their houses in the capital city for the purpose of expanding residential areas.
1965 -- State of Kuwait and Iran signed an agreement to determine the continental shelf between the two countries.
1969 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law to establish the State Security Court.
1973 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law to establish the Constitutional Court, which came into effect on October 24 of the same year.
1996 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree regarding the Industry Law for industrial facilities nationwide.
1996 -- Abdulaziz Hussain, Kuwait's first Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, passed away at age of 76 after playing a major role in establishment of departments of modern Kuwait, and having numerous contributions at literature, political, educational and media levels. He occupied many ministerial portfolios and cultural positions.
1997 -- Kuwait's Ministry of Justice opened a center for electronic classification of court rulings, based in Faculty of Law at Kuwait University.
2006 -- The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) named one of its major halls after late Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in recognition of his contributions to the Rabat-based organization.
2013 -- Health Ministry opened Al-Rabiya health center serving around 21,000 people. The center had various laboratories, clinics, and pharmacies constructed to latest international standards.
2013 -- Suleiman Al-Fahad passed away at age 76. He was a pioneering journalist and editor.
2024 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signed KD 31.250 million loan agreement with Bahrain in contribution to power grid development project. (end)
