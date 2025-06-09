Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Congratulates Jordan King On 26Th Throne Ascension Anniversary


2025-06-09 02:04:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Monday a cable of congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the 26th throne ascension anniversary.
His Highness the Amir commended the progress of Jordan during his reign and the sturdy ties between the two nations, wishing the King good health and the people of Jordan further prosperity under his wise leadership. (end)
ha


MENAFN09062025000071011013ID1109650259

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search