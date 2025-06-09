Indian Markets Open Higher: Nifty Holds Above 25,000 Following RBI Rate Cut

Indian markets opened higher on Monday, with the Nifty maintaining a level above 25,000, buoyed by Friday's surprise rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India.

At 9:48 a.m. IST, the Nifty 50 had risen 95 points to 25,100, while the Sensex was up 346 points to 82,535.

Broader markets remained resilient, with the Nifty Midcap index up 0.8% and the Smallcap index gaining 1.2%.

Most sectoral indices traded in the green, except FMCG and realty, which slipped into negative territory.

Analysts expect the Nifty to trade in a defined range on Monday, with key resistance between 25,200 and 25,500 and strong support around 24,700–24,750.

However, the retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained 'bullish'.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) gained 4.2% after receiving SEBI approval to launch electricity derivatives, enabling better risk management for power sector participants.

Afcons Infrastructure climbed 2.1% after winning a ₹700 crore contract from Reliance Industries for the construction of a vinyl project in Dahej, Gujarat.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders rose 1.9% after signing MoUs in Sweden and Denmark to boost marine systems and enter the expedition cruise segment via partnerships with Berg Propulsion and SunStone.

Suzlon Energy edged up 1.2% as nearly ₹1,309 crore worth of shares changed hands in a block deal, with reports stating that the Tanti Family and Trust were offloading 20 crore shares.

Bharat Electronics advanced 0.9% after signing an MoU with Tata Electronics to collaborate on semiconductor and electronics development, including fabrication and design.

From a technical standpoint, SEBI-registered analysts on Stocktwits shared the trade setup.

A and Y Market Research projected intraday support for the Nifty at 24,746–24,811 and resistance at 25,187–25,238, while Bank Nifty support was pegged at 55,930–56,050 and resistance at 56,659–56,693.

Prabhat Mittal marked support for the Nifty at 24,880 with resistance zones at 25,220 and 25,320.

For the Bank Nifty, he expects support near 56,100, while resistance is seen at 57,200 and 57,700.

Ashish Kyal noted that prices have closed above a prior high, turning the bias bullish, with the opening hour candle key for trend confirmation.

Globally, Asian markets traded higher ahead of talks between top trade representatives from Washington and Beijing, which are expected to focus on critical minerals dominated by China.

