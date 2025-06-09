President Boakai Declares Monday, June 9, 2025, As“International Archieves Day”

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by Proclamation declared Monday, June 9, 2025 as“International Archieves Day and is to be observed throughout the Republic as a Working Holiday. The Proclamation calls on the Center for National Document and Record Agency or National Archives of the Republic of Liberia , the relevant agencies, civil society organizations and partners concerned to observe the Day in keeping with prescribed healthy protocols. According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Proclamation added that it is of great importance that June 9, 2025 be celebrated in Liberia as International Archives Day under the global theme: “Archives are Accessible: Archives for everyone” , which has informed the decision of the CNDRA to equally create the local theme: “Making Archives Accessible to Everyone” .

The Proclamation further stated that the International Council of Archives (ICA), was Created on 9th June 1948, under the aegis of the UNESCO, with its mission to promote the preservation and use of records and documents in archives around the world and their protection, enhancement education, information while respecting cultural diversity. The release also informed that the Center for National Documents and Records Agency or national Archives of the Republic of Liberia, created by an Act of legislature in 1978, is a member of the International Council of Archives (ICA). The Proclamation therefore added that the National Documents and Record Agency or National Archives of the Republic of Liberia will join other member states worldwide in this year's, (Seventy Seven 77th ) Anniversary celebration of the International Archives Day which is to be commemorated on June 9, of this year. The Proclamation also reminded that it is expedient that the Center for National Documents and Record Agency or the National Archives of the Republic of Liberia calls on cultural heritage institutions throughout Liberia and Liberians in general to join in the celebration of this historic event, as a way of recognizing, reflecting, respecting and supporting this national Cause to protect and preserve the National Archives of the Republic of Liberia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.