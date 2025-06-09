Visit To Japan By H.E. Ms. Maria Benvinda Delfina LEVI, Prime Minister Of The Republic Of Mozambique
H.E. Ms. Maria Benvinda Delfina LEVI, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mozambique will pay a visit to Japan from June 14 to 18.During her stay in Japan, Prime Minister Levy will participate the National Day Event of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, as official guest of the Government of Japan as well as Japan-Mozambique Business Forum. The visit of Prime Minister Levy is expected to further develop the bilateral relations between Japan and Mozambique.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.
