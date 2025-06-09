Mihkel Kasepuu To Join Management Board Of LHV Pank

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Pank, subsidiary of AS LHV Group, has elected Mihkel Kasepuu as a Member of the Management Board, with responsibility for technology and product development. Whether the new board member meets the eligibility requirements will also be approved bv the ECB. Kasepuu will assume his new position on 22, July for a five-year term.

Mihkel Kasepuu has served as LHV Pank's Chief Technology Officer and Chief Technology and Product Officer since 2024. Previously, he worked at Nortal from 2015 to 2023. At LHV, he has played a key role in building scalable, secure systems and driving product innovation. His expertise will be central to advancing the bank's digital capabilities.

Kasepuu holds a master's degree in IT from Taltech. He is a shareholder and a management board member in several small IT consultancy and software development companies Panda Solutions OÜ, SM Capital OÜ, and Futuleap OÜ. Kasepuu owns 10 ordinary shares in AS LHV Group and holds options to subscribe for 79,733 shares for options issued in 2024.

Rain Lõhmus, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LHV Group, commented:

"Mihkel Kasepuu's appointment to the Management Board of LHV Pank supports our ambition to become more technology and product driven. As role of engineers and engineering is growing, so shall their representation at Board. Mihkel shall lead LHV's strategic direction focused on consistently shipping intelligent, desirable, and user-friendly products by leveraging machine learning and rapidly evolving technologies. Mihkel is known for his top-level engineering mindset, and high agency. In a short time at LHV he has already demonstrated his ability to deliver acceleration in infrastructure platform change and ability to energize product organization. Keep going."

Comment from Mihkel Kasepuu:

"While we've made strong progress in recent years - implementing our cloud strategy, automating processes, and modernising our banking system - a lot of interesting challenges still lie ahead. Our goal is for LHV's product and technology to represent world-class product-led engineering, capable of competing with the best globally. That ensures our solutions are sustainable and deliver security, speed, and convenience for our customers. We have a proud, skilled and motivated team, ready to take bold steps forward."

In addition to Mihkel Kasepuu, the Management Board of LHV Pank includes: Kadri Kiisel (Chief Executive Officer), Meelis Paakspuu (Chief Financial Officer), Kadri Haldre (Chief Risk Officer), Jüri Heero (Chief Information Officer), Annika Goroško (Head of Retail Banking), and Indrek Nuume (Head of Corporate Banking).

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,150 people. As at the end of April, LHV's banking services are being used by 468,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 113,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 176,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.





