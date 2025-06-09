Looking For Short-Term Gains? These 6 Positional Stocks Could Deliver Big

High Return Stocks in 60 Days: Investors have high hopes from the stock market in the coming week. Meanwhile, brokerage houses have recommended betting on some select stocks, which can give strong returns in the coming 60 days and long term.

HDFC Securities recommends buying Swiggy shares. They predict the share price could reach Rs 421 to Rs 445 in the next two months. Currently, it's around Rs 370. A stop-loss of Rs 321 is recommended. The stock has broken the 20-day EMA, RSI is above 50, and MACD shows a positive crossover, indicating strength.

This government power company could be beneficial for positional traders. HDFC Securities has given a target of Rs 111 and a second target of Rs 120, with a stop-loss of Rs 96 and a 45-day timeframe. Charts suggest a bullish trend forming after a downtrend, confirmed by higher tops and higher bottoms.

This defense sector company is poised to deliver good returns. HDFC Securities has given a 60-day target of Rs 1,790 and a second target of Rs 1,920. The share is currently around Rs 1,772. A stop-loss of Rs 1,510 is recommended. The stock is in consolidation, but daily RSI and volume are positive.

ICICI Direct recommends a long-term bet on Bharat Electronics. The share is currently around Rs 390.70, with a target price of Rs 430. BEL is involved in major government defense projects and has a strong order book.

ICICI Direct is also bullish on Hindustan Aeronautics. The share is currently around Rs 4,987.30, with a long-term target price of Rs 6,100. HAL is one of India's largest defense manufacturers and is receiving continuous new orders from the government.

This company creates cutting-edge technology for aerospace and defense, and its growth story looks strong. ICICI Direct recommends investing in its shares. The share is currently around Rs 1,132.55, with a long-term target price of Rs 1,270. Disclaimer: Consult your market expert before making any investment.