Gold Price FALLS Slightly On June 9: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
City Wise Gold Rates : Planning to buy gold? Monday brings great news! Gold prices have dropped significantly in Lucknow and Varanasi today, June 9th. Prices for both 22 and 24 carat gold have decreased. Find out your city's rates...
22 Carat- ₹89,940 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,110 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,940 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,110 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,840 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,010 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,940 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,110 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,790 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹97,960 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,790 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹97,960 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,790 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹97,960 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,840 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,010 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,940 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,110 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹89,840 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹98,010 per 10 grams
