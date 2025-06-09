Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee's Reception: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu And More Grace Star-Studded Event [PICS]

Akhil and Zainab's wedding reception took place on Sunday, drawing the presence of numerous film stars and political figures who came together to celebrate the couple's special occasion.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Rawjee tied the knot on Friday, June 6th. The couple, who had been dating for a while, got married with the blessings of their elders. Zainab's father, Zulfi, is a billionaire industrialist. He reportedly knows Nagarjuna through business dealings, which led to the connection between the two families.

A grand wedding reception for Akhil and Zainab was held on Sunday. Many film and political figures attended the event. Notably, superstar Mahesh Babu's family was present.

A photo of Mahesh Babu, Namrata, and Sitara with the newlyweds went viral. The Akkineni family also took a group photo at the reception.

The group photo included Akhil, Nagarjuna, Amala, Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita, Nagarjuna's brother Venkat's family, Naga Susheela, Sushanth, Supriya, Sumanth, and other family members. Akhil looked stylish in a white suit, while Zainab dazzled in a cream-colored gown. Tamil actor Suriya and director Venky Atluri also attended the reception.

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu blessed the couple at the reception.

Telangana Chief Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) attended the reception, adding a political presence to the star-studded celebration.

Rocking Star Yash made a stylish appearance at Akhil and Zainab's wedding reception, drawing attention with his charismatic presence.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan attended the wedding reception with his wife Upasana, adding charm and elegance to the star-studded evening.

Pan-India director Sukumar and director Buchi Babu Sana were also seen at the reception.