Thrissur BJP Leader, Who Campaigned Against Black Money, Busted In Fake Currency Racket [Video]

The police have recovered counterfeit notes to a tune of Rs 1.4 lakh and machines for printing them from a BJP youth wing leader's house at Sreenarayanapuram in Thrissur on Thursday. Rakesh Ezhacherry, a local Yuva Morcha leader, was arrested in connection with the incident. Counterfeit notes of denomination of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 50 and Rs 20 were recovered from his house by the police during Operation Kubera, a routine raid on private money institutions to check loan sharks.

The cops also recovered a printer, scanner and a laptop used for making fake notes from his premises. Rakesh was also carrying out a money lending business, the police said.

Rakesh is a member of Sreenarayanapuram Yuva Morcha, while his brother Rajeev is secretary of BJP OBC Morcha's Kaipamangalam constituency.

Ironically, Rakesh had projected himself as an avid supporter of NDA government's demonetisation drive and campaign against black money, kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A poster showing him as a part of a march against black money, led by BJP general secretary Shobha Surendran back in January, has now gone viral on social media.