Thrissur BJP Leader, Who Campaigned Against Black Money, Busted In Fake Currency Racket [Video]
The police have recovered counterfeit notes to a tune of Rs 1.4 lakh and machines for printing them from a BJP youth wing leader's house at Sreenarayanapuram in Thrissur on Thursday.
Rakesh Ezhacherry, a local Yuva Morcha leader, was arrested in connection with the incident. Counterfeit notes of denomination of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 50 and Rs 20 were recovered from his house by the police during Operation Kubera, a routine raid on private money institutions to check loan sharks.
The cops also recovered a printer, scanner and a laptop used for making fake notes from his premises. Rakesh was also carrying out a money lending business, the police said.
Rakesh is a member of Sreenarayanapuram Yuva Morcha, while his brother Rajeev is secretary of BJP OBC Morcha's Kaipamangalam constituency.
Ironically, Rakesh had projected himself as an avid supporter of NDA government's demonetisation drive and campaign against black money, kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A poster showing him as a part of a march against black money, led by BJP general secretary Shobha Surendran back in January, has now gone viral on social media.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment