Over 10 Fall Off Overcrowded Mumbai Local Train, 5 Feared Dead: Report
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Over 10 passengers reportedly fell off a overcrowded local train in Mumbai. Five people are feared dead. However, a confirmation on the same is awaited.
According to an NDTV report, five passengers are feared dead after they fell onto the track from a local train going towards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.
The report cited officials as saying that at least 10 to 12 passengers are reported to have fallen off the train.
