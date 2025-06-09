Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trade Loss Worries Soar For Jammu Merchants With Train To Kashmir

2025-06-09 01:08:08
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu: As the Valley delves into jubilation over freshly launched rail connectivity, traders in adjacent Jammu are a bit subdued, apprehending a loss of business because of the travellers bypassing them wholesale straight to Kashmir.

As a result, traders' outfits in the district have urged the government to think about the economic impact and address it.

“We congratulate the prime minister on this historic step. It will provide Kashmir with all-weather connectivity. But it will inevitably affect business in Jammu. The government must look into this aspect,” Jammu Traders' Association president Neeraj Anand said.

Businessman Sudarshan Singh called for a dedicated policy to protect Jammu's trade and livelihood.“It's not just about commerce, it will impact tourism, travel, and the everyday life of people in Jammu. We urge the government to take proactive steps to safeguard local interests,” Singh said.

In the valley, the enhanced rail connectivity is expected to significantly boost tourist footfall, streamline the transport of agricultural, horticultural, and handicraft products to national markets, and ensure faster, more cost-effective movement of goods, raw materials, and passengers.

“It is a game changer for the economy of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the valley. It's a new economic lifeline not only for Kashmir but also for the areas along the route. It will positively impact every aspect of life here,” Satesh Verma, an author from Delhi, said.

Beyond its impact on tourism, the new rail link is expected to energise the local economy. Kashmir's apple, walnut, almond, and saffron producers hope the improved connectivity will eliminate logistical bottlenecks, reduce spoilage, and attract greater investment.

“Whether you are heading to Kashmir for business, leisure, or spiritual retreat, this train redefines the journey with speed, comfort, and elegance,” said Anand Dev, a businessman from Uttar Pradesh.

He hoped that the stations en route would serve both tourism and regional mobility, enhancing economic and cultural connectivity across northern India.

The Indian Railways has termed the train a“new boost to tourism and trade,” highlighting its role in fueling economic growth and strengthening the Valley's crucial tourism sector.

“This new transportation mode will give a major boost to agriculture and horticulture. Products like apples, cherries, grapes, and apricots can now reach markets in Mumbai and elsewhere within 24 to 36 hours, fetching better prices,” said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Railways.

He noted that farmers could expect to earn 20-30 per cent higher rates for their produce“Similarly, tourists can now directly reach Kashmir from Delhi and other places, significantly increasing footfall,” he added.

For the locals, the service is equally transformative.“Earlier, people had to travel to Jammu to board a train. Now, they can board it from the Valley itself, which is a huge relief,” an official said.

