Azerbaijan's Economic Progress Recognized In IMF's 2025 Assessment

The IMF forecasted Azerbaijan's average annual GDP growth at 2.6% from 2025 to 2030, which, while moderate, signals steady progress. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy projects a higher growth rate of 3.8% for the period 2025–2029, citing a broader base of internal reforms and stronger public-private sector collaboration. While the IMF's projection is conservative, it still reflects confidence in Azerbaijan's macroeconomic fundamentals and resilience amid regional and global uncertainties. It is also worth noting that the difference in projections is not necessarily contradictory-rather, it underscores...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%