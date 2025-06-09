Azerbaijan's Economic Progress Recognized In IMF's 2025 Assessment
The IMF forecasted Azerbaijan's average annual GDP growth at 2.6% from 2025 to 2030, which, while moderate, signals steady progress. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy projects a higher growth rate of 3.8% for the period 2025–2029, citing a broader base of internal reforms and stronger public-private sector collaboration. While the IMF's projection is conservative, it still reflects confidence in Azerbaijan's macroeconomic fundamentals and resilience amid regional and global uncertainties. It is also worth noting that the difference in projections is not necessarily contradictory-rather, it underscores...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment