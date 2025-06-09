Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Attack: Office Building Damaged In Kyiv


2025-06-09 12:05:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Kyiv Municipal Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko , reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"An office building in the Darnytsia district was damaged as a result of a Russian attack. Emergency response services are working on the scene. We are assessing the damage. The information is being verified," he wrote.

The official stressed that the attack was ongoing.

"There are enemy drones on the outskirts of the capital. More are still approaching the region," Tkachenko informed, urging Kyiv residents to remain in shelters.

As reported, during a Russian drone raid, air defense forces were active across the capital.

Photo: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA

