Russian Drone Attack: Office Building Damaged In Kyiv
"An office building in the Darnytsia district was damaged as a result of a Russian attack. Emergency response services are working on the scene. We are assessing the damage. The information is being verified," he wrote.Read also: No grounds for evacuation from Sumy now – regional head
The official stressed that the attack was ongoing.
"There are enemy drones on the outskirts of the capital. More are still approaching the region," Tkachenko informed, urging Kyiv residents to remain in shelters.
As reported, during a Russian drone raid, air defense forces were active across the capital.
Photo: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA
