Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Visits Iran To Strengthen Bilateral Ties
According to the information, Minister Nurtleu was received by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening Kazakhstan-Iran relations and discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation. Particular emphasis was placed on enhancing trade and economic ties.
The two countries noted a 50% increase in bilateral trade in 2024 and expressed mutual interest in further expanding economic cooperation. Discussions also covered opportunities for collaboration in transport and logistics, including the use of the Caspian Sea's transit potential and the development of the International North–South Transport Corridor.
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry added that the talks also included an exchange of views on regional and global issues, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to close cooperation within multilateral frameworks.
At the conclusion of the meeting, President Pezeshkian praised the current state of Iran-Kazakhstan relations and expressed readiness to further strengthen and enrich the partnership. He also conveyed his best wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment