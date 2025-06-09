Russia's War On Ukrainian Children

MENAFN - Asia Times) As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine grinds well into its fourth year, children remain among the war's most vulnerable victims. Ballistic missiles have struck homes, schools, hospitals, and playgrounds. Russia is not only targeting children with missiles, it aims to militarize Ukrainian children on the occupied territories to prepare them for a future war with the West.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called attention to what he describes as the deliberate targeting of children.“It is wrong and dangerous to keep silent about the fact that it is Russia that is killing children with ballistic missiles,” he said .

Twelve people were killed and 90 civilians – including six children – were injured in a large-scale Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv on April 24. US President Donald Trump even recently asked his advisers if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin“has changed since Trump's last time in office, and expressed surprise at some of Putin's military moves, including bombing areas with children.”

The attack came just weeks after a devastating April 4 strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih where a Russian cluster-armed Iskander-M ballistic missile hit the city of Kryvyi Rih killing 18 people, including nine children, and wounding over 40 others. One of the youngest victims was just three months old. The attack was a brutal reminder of Russia's continued terror tactics, such as the July 2024 strike on Kyiv's Okhmatdyt children's hospital, a facility filled with young cancer patients.

Ruslan, call sign“Mj,” a commander in Ukraine's 23rd Brigade, said Russia systematically targets civilians.“Hospitals, residential buildings, and shopping centers are struck, yet Russian media claims they're hitting military facilities.”

Peter Gelpi, an American volunteer in Ukraine since 2022, said he has been targeted despite driving vehicles clearly marked as“humanitarian” and“volunteer.”“Each strike was extremely accurate,” he said.“These can't be mistakes.”