Ready To Align With Any Party Working For Interest Of Maharashtra: Aaditya Amid Thackeray Family Reunion Buzz

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has said his party is ready to come together with anyone who will work to protect the interests of Maharashtra and "Marathi manoos".

The statement comes amid speculation of rapprochement between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and his cousin Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Talking to reporters here on 8 June, Sunday, Aaditya Thackeray accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of "swallowing" Mumbai and Maharashtra. Injustice was being meted out to Maharashtra by the BJP, he alleged.

"We have been saying this consistently. We are ready to work with anyone, any party that is ready to work in the interests of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos (Marathi-speaking people)," the Sena (UBT) MLA said.

"Our responsibility is to bring in a change. Any party that is working to protect the interests of Maharashtra needs to come together and fight," the former state minister said to a question on the possibility of an alliance between the MNS and the Sena (UBT).

The Thackeray cousins have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with their recent statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While Raj Thackeray has said uniting in the interest of "Marathi manoos" is not difficult, Uddhav Thackeray has insisted he is ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra's interests are not entertained.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), formed by Raj Thackeray after breaking away from the unified Shiv Sena in 2006, and Uddhav's Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) have both faced electoral turbulence.

Now, whispers of reconciliation are growing louder, with insiders suggesting that the once-warring cousins may be inching toward a political handshake.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, a close aide of the former CM, suggested there may have been phone calls between the two cousins who share a cold relationship. Raut, however, did not elaborate further.

