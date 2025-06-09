403
Explosion Rocks US Kadena Air Base In Japan's Okinawa
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An explosion occurred at an ammunition storage area inside the US military's Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, southern Japan, on Monday, reports claimed on Monday.
A Yomitan Village official said there has been a report of an unknown number of injuries.
Public broadcaster NHK reported that the facility belonged to Japan's Self Defense Forces and was used to temporarily store unexploded ammunition.
