Daily Horoscope, June 9: Monday Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Aries: Don't insist on being right all the time. Your dignity won't diminish if you're sometimes wrong. Consider others' advice. Health will be good. Recite Hanuman Chalisa.
Taurus: Don't hesitate to socialize for fear of what others think. Decide that your life is your own. Ask for what you need. Recite Bajrang Baan.
Gemini: Old friendships fade, new ones form. Don't dwell on the past; accept the nature of life. Help those in need. Recite Durga Ashtottara.
Cancer: Don't expect everything from your children. Not everyone can do everything. Let them grow up happy. Focus on their mental and physical health. Offer red flowers to Lord Hanuman.
Leo: Think about utilizing your full potential. New avenues will open. New income sources are possible. Experience your partner's love. Chant Ram Naam.
Virgo: You work hard, but don't rush results. Time decides when to reward. Offer comfort to your family. Recite Hanuman Ashtottara Shatanamavali.
Libra: Having many friends is good, but consider their quality. Distance yourself from bad company to avoid future consequences. Recite Hanuman Bajrang Stotra.
Scorpio: Control your anger. Observe how it affects others. Turn to yoga and meditation. Visit a nearby Hanuman temple.
Sagittarius: Don't just work silently. People will exploit you if you don't speak up. Prioritize your health. Plan travels. Offer a betel leaf garland to Lord Hanuman.
Capricorn: Past mistakes may haunt you. Enemies may cause trouble. Calm communication can resolve issues. Remember your family deity.
Aquarius: How long will you stay silent? Your silence harms more than it helps. Ask for what you want; don't fear being assertive. Pray to your deity.
Pisces: You made hasty promises that are now difficult to keep. Proper communication can solve most problems. Recite Hanuman Chalisa.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
