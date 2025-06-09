Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Housefull 5 Day 3 Box Office: Akshay Kumar's Comedy Smashes Weekend With THIS Collection

2025-06-09 12:01:20
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Housefull 5 saw impressive earnings in its first two days. The box office saw a surge in the film's collections on the third day as well. Has the film entered the 100 crore club?Housefull 5 rocked the box office in its first 2 days, earning an estimated ₹55 crore in India. Here's the day 3 box office collection and occupancy.Housefull 5 opened with a bang, earning ₹24 crore, including around ₹8 crore from advance bookings.Housefull 5 saw a big jump in collections on Saturday. Let's look at how much it has earned so far.As per reports, Housefull 5 earned ₹31.5 crore on its third day (first Sunday), its highest single-day collection.Housefull 5's total box office collection for three days is ₹86.50 crore. These are initial estimates; final results are expected Monday morning.Housefull 5 had a total Hindi occupancy of 24.07% on Sunday, June 8, 2025, with a significant increase in the evening.Housefull 5 might touch ₹90 crore in India by Sunday night. Some reports claim it has crossed ₹100 crore worldwide.

