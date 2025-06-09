Inside Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Bash: Kareena Kapoor And Other Stars Join The Party [PHOTOS]

Sonam Kapoor turned 40 and celebrated her milestone birthday in style at dad Anil Kapoor's house. Close friends Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Masaba Gupta were in attendance.

Kareena Kapoor stole the spotlight at Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash in a gorgeous yellow gown. With minimal makeup and effortless charm, she looked absolutely stunning and radiated timeless elegance throughout.

Bhumi Pednekar turned heads at Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash, dressed in a chic white co-ord set. Her sleek hairstyle and minimal accessories perfectly complemented the elegant yet trendy ensemble.

Khushi Kapoor dazzled in a stunning black backless dress at sister Sonam Kapoor's birthday party. Her glamorous look, paired with subtle makeup and sleek hair, captured everyone's attention at the event.

Masaba Gupta attended Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash with her husband. The couple looked stylish together and happily posed for the paparazzi at the star-studded celebration.

Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor, looked stylish in a chic green short dress at Sonam Kapoor's birthday party, effortlessly turning heads with her elegant look.

Anshula Kapoor kept it simple yet elegant at Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebration, opting for a minimalistic look that reflected her graceful and understated sense of style.

Arjun Kapoor made a brief appearance at sister Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash but seemed low-key and wasn't in the mood to pose for the paparazzi.

.

Harshvardhan Kapoor opted for a laid-back vibe at sister Sonam Kapoor's birthday party, sporting a casual outfit that reflected his cool and effortless sense of style.