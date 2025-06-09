India Markets: As Nifty Hovers Around 25,000 After RBI Rate Cut, SEBI Ras Flag Key Levels To Watch This Week

Indian markets finished positively last week as the Nifty breached the psychological 25,000 mark.

According to analysts, the index settled near a major downward trendline, now serving as critical resistance.

SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel noted that buying interest remains strong in the 24,500–24,600 support zone as momentum indicators, such as the RSI, show support, while the price stays above major moving averages.

The Reserve Bank of India's unexpected 50-basis-point rate cut helped fuel Friday's rally, while the India VIX dropped nearly 9% to a two-month low, indicating potential for continued upward movement.

Chandel pinpointed resistance levels for this week between 25,200 and 25,500, while immediate support is expected around 24,750 to 24,670.

He said closing above 25,200 decisively would likely lead to further gains, while dropping below 24,670 might initiate profit-taking.

However, it would not weaken the broader bullish trend unless prices fell below 24,500.

For Monday, he advised traders to watch the first hour's price action closely, as holding above 25,000 can create long opportunities during dips to 24,900–24,950, with targets at 25,150–25,200.

A price fall under 24,800 might result in a retracement to 24,670–24,600, which could prompt new buying interest.

Options data showed the highest call open interest at 25,500 and 25,200, with strong put support at 24,500 and 24,800, while the put-call ratio hovered near neutral, reflecting balanced positioning with a bullish bias.

Meanwhile, Bharat Sharma of Stockace Financial Services described the Nifty's daily chart as a "box" pattern between 24,500 and 25,100, indicating stable price movement within this specific range.

The index tested lower support three times before showing the likelihood of an upward breakout consistent with the existing uptrend.

Sharma identified 25,030 as the nearest resistance point, noting additional resistance at 25,100 and 25,200 and immediate support at 24,960, with further backing just below at 24,880–24,800.

He maintained an optimistic view of market conditions and cited the RBI's rate and CRR reductions as catalysts for the market while recommending that traders monitor price movements near the 25,000 benchmark.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.