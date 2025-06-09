Ameesha Patel Turns 50: A Glimpse Into Her Tumultuous Journey In Bollywood

Ameesha Patel celebrates her 50th birthday. Over the years, she's made headlines more for her turbulent love life than her films, often facing public scrutiny and personal setbacks.

Born in Mumbai in 1975, Ameesha Patel turns 50 this year. A bright student and gold medalist in economics, she surprised many by choosing a career in Bollywood over more conventional paths.

Ameesha Patel, despite acting in numerous films, has often grabbed more headlines for her personal life than her career, especially her long and controversial relationship with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, which attracted significant media attention.

Ameesha Patel has had a strained relationship with her family. She once revealed that her mother strongly disapproved of her relationship with Vikram Bhatt and even resorted to physical punishment to express her opposition.

Ameesha Patel once accused her father of mismanaging ₹12 crore, which led to a major fallout within the family. The dispute gained media attention and further strained her already troubled relationship with her parents.

Ameesha Patel debuted in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film's massive success catapulted both newcomers to instant stardom, making it one of Bollywood's most iconic debut launches.

After 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', Ameesha's career saw fewer hits. In her 25-year career, she's acted in around 37 films, including some in South Indian cinema.

Her 2023 film, 'Gadar 2' with Sunny Deol, was a box office smash, earning 691.08 crore worldwide.