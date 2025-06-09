Cheapest Delhibhubaneswar Flights: Price Drops You Shouldn't Miss

Planning a trip to Odisha? Grab super cheap flights from Delhi to Bhubaneswar! Cut your 30-hour train journey down to just 2.5 hours, and pay less than the train fare.

According to goibibo, Air India Express offers economy class tickets from Delhi to Bhubaneswar for just Rs 5397 between June 17 and 19.

The flight departs from Hindon Airport, Ghaziabad at 9:30 AM on June 17, 18, and 19, arriving in Bhubaneswar at 11:50 AM. Hindon Airport is 32 KM from Delhi.

Indigo offers a flight from Delhi to Bhubaneswar on June 23-24, departing at 4:55 AM from Delhi Airport and arriving at 7:10 AM. Economy class fare is Rs 5,399.

Another Indigo flight departs Delhi at 9:00 PM on June 23-24, arriving in Bhubaneswar at 11:15 PM. The economy fare is also Rs 5,399.

Two flights are available from Delhi to Bhubaneswar on June 29-30, departing at 9:00 PM and arriving at 11:15 PM. The fare is Rs 5,399.

The first AC fare on the Tejas Rajdhani from Delhi to Bhubaneswar is Rs 6,215. Second AC costs around Rs 5,000.

First AC on the Nandan Kanan Express costs Rs 4,550. Purushottam Express costs Rs 4,700, and Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Express costs Rs 4,865.

Train journeys from Delhi to Bhubaneswar take 24 to 31 hours. Flights take just 2.5 hours.