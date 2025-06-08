Watch: Indian Cricketer Rinku Singh Gets Engaged To MP Priya Saroj In Private Ceremony

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj marked the beginning of their journey together with a private yet glamorous engagement celebration on Sunday, June 8, at The Centrum, a luxury hotel in Lucknow, as reported by Indian media.

The private yet glamorous event marked the joining of two influential worlds - sports and politics. Indian media reported the couple arriving at the venue in coordinated white and pink outfits, radiating joy.

The venue itself was beautifully decorated with floral arrangements and soft lighting, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for the celebration.

The ceremony was attended by over 300 guests, including former cricketers like Praveen Kumar and Piyush Chawla, UP Ranji captain Aryan Juyal, and several prominent political figures such as SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, MPs Jaya Bachchan, Dimple Yadav, and Iqra Hasan. Congress leader Rajeev Shukla and veteran politician Ram Gopal Yadav also graced the occasion.

Watch the videos below:

Their wedding, scheduled for November 2025 in Varanasi, will mark a new chapter in both their personal and professional lives.

About the couple

Rinku Singh, 26, is a prominent cricketer for the Kolkata Knight Riders and has represented India in ODIs. Priya Saroj, also 26, is a first-time Member of Parliament representing Machhlishahr constituency and is the daughter of the influential Samajwadi Party MLA Tufani Saroj. The couple's wedding is set for November 2025 in Varanasi.

Priya's father, Tufani Saroj, also mentioned that the marriage was arranged with mutual consent after a meeting between both families in Aligarh.

“Rinku and Priya have known each other for some time. They met through Priya's friend's father, who is a cricketer himself. With the blessings of both families, they decided to get married,” the would-be-bride's father told Indian media.