'Legacy Will Live On': Hundreds Gather In Dubai To Mourn Renowned Indian Doctor

Hundreds of people gathered at Al Quoz cemetery late on Sunday to bid farewell to Dr Nazar Moopan, a well-loved member of the medical community and nephew of Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare.

Well-wishers and friends flew in from India and other Gulf countries to pay their respects to the doctor who passed away peacefully in Dubai on Sunday, surrounded by his family.

“It is with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss that we mourn the passing of Dr Nazar Moopan,” said Dr Azad Moopen.“Dr Nazar was not only a pillar of our medical community but also a compassionate doctor, a committed leader, and a beloved colleague to many within the Aster family.

For over two decades, Dr Nazar has worked at Aster DM Healthcare and at the time of his death, he was the Medical Director and ENT Consultant at the group's facility in Qatar. He is survived by his wife Wahida and his children Neda, Nimmi and Zain.

According to Dr Azad, Dr Nazar“dedicated his life to the service of others” for decades, exemplifying the values of integrity, excellence, and empathy.“His contributions to healthcare in Qatar have left an indelible mark, and his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched with his skill and kindness,” he said.