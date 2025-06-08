CUHK Business Student From India Thrives In Hong Kong's Dynamic Learning Environment
CUHK full scholarship awardee Sansita DEWANI (second from right) joins fellow recipients at the University's Scholarship Awards Ceremony, exemplifying CUHK's commitment to nurturing international talent.
The Strategic Choice of CUHK
DEWANI, a full scholarship recipient at CUHK's prestigious Business School, chose Hong Kong over traditional study destinations like the UK, Germany, and Japan.“Hong Kong's unique blend of Asian and Western influences, combined with CUHK's academic excellence, made it a compelling choice,” says Sansita, who was drawn to the university's consistent ranking among the world's top 50 institutions according to QS World Rankings.
Academic Excellence and Opportunities
The CUHK experience has proven transformative for Sansita, who has fully immersed herself in both academic and extracurricular opportunities. Through the university's comprehensive IBBAC programme, she has gained access to professional development training, international exchange opportunities, and involvement in prestigious organizations such as TEDx and the Cambridge Consulting Network.
For international students, particularly those from India, CUHK offers distinct advantages including geographical proximity to home, world-class education, and a safe, efficient city environment. The university's sprawling campus, often praised as Hong Kong's most beautiful, provides state-of-the-art facilities including mindfulness booths, diverse dining options, and numerous student amenities.See also Kenanga Investors Launches New Global Real Asset Fund
Sansita DEWANI (Bottom left) embraces CUHK's multicultural spirit during a campus cultural celebration, where students from diverse backgrounds share their heritage and forge lasting friendships.
International Student Community
Sansita's success story exemplifies CUHK's commitment to nurturing global talent and providing an inclusive, international learning environment. As Hong Kong continues to strengthen its position as a leading education hub in Asia, CUHK remains at the forefront of providing transformative educational experiences for students worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment