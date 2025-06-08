403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CUHK Business Student From India Thrives In Hong Kong's Dynamic Learning Environment
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 9 June 2025 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) continues to attract exceptional international talent, as demonstrated by the success story of Sansita DEWANI, a second-year Integrated Bachelor of Business Administration (IBBAC) student from India. Her journey highlights CUHK's growing appeal among South Asian students seeking world-class education in Asia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment