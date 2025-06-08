Sungrow Releases The Groundbreaking Powertitan 3.0 Energy Storage System Platform

The PowerTitan 3.0 ESS Platform features an integrated modular library of scenario-based functions: All functional modules are standardized and can be freely deployed according to scenario requirements without redesign. A single platform enables multiple combinations for comprehensive global applications.

The platform shatters the constraints of fixed container sizes. Launching initially in 1 0 ft Flex version (capacity 3.45MWh) , 20ft Class version (capacity 6.9MWh) , and 30ft Plus version (capacity 12.5MWh) , it supports 2-12 hours duration and maintains stable performance in extreme environments from -40°C to +55°C (-40°F to +131°F) and altitudes up to 5,000 meters (16,404 feet) without derating.

Redefining the Battery Cell: 684Ah Breakthrough

For projects demanding high capacity and cost-effectiveness, the PowerTitan 3.0 Plus version comes with the powerful 684Ah stacking large battery cell, delivering up to 12.5MW/50MWh per AC block, becoming the world's largest power density BESS with over 500kWh per square meter. Back-to-back installation with 20mm spacing enables a more compact equipment layout. Based on a 1 GWh-scale project, the overall system design reduces land footprint by 45% and cabling by 10%, significantly lowering CAPEX.

This 684Ah stacking battery cell is the industry's first of its kind to enter mass production. The battery features a higher energy density of 448Wh per liter and a cycle life exceeding 15,000 times.

The higher energy density demands uncompromising safety. The pioneering Thermo-Electric Separation technology resets cell vents and internal pack exhaust channels, paired with patented heat-insulating layers. This ensures high-temperature gases do not damage battery components, prevents gas propagation, and stops thermal runaway from affecting adjacent cells.

Industry-First Large-Scale Application of Fully Liquid-Cooled SiC PCS

Featuring the industry's first large-scale application of fully liquid-cooled Silicon Carbide Power Conversion System (SiC PCS), the system delivers a power capacity of 450kW per unit, achieving a maximum efficiency of 99.3% and a system round-trip efficiency (RTE) of 93.5%. This enables full-power operation even in extreme heat of 55°C, making it ideal for high-temperature regions such as the Middle East.

Rapid Deployment and Intelligent O&M

The PowerTitan 3.0 is engineered for rapid deployment. Pre-installed, pre-debugged, block-level pre-integration and intelligent parameter configuration at the factory, it supports one-click automated configuration and inspection at the site, cutting deployment time by 17 days for a 1GWh project.

The product is also integrated with intelligent functions, including Sungrow's PowerBidder - Electricity Market Trading System, a tool that aims at minimizing risks and increasing profits from electricity trading operations.

Another function is the PowerDoctor Operation & Maintenance (O&M) tool, capable of predicting over 30 fault types with over 99% diagnostic accuracy, and providing guided repairs, making maintenance more proactive.

Built-in Grid-Forming Capabilities

Sungrow's PowerTitan 3.0 is embedded with the company's Stem-Cell Grid-Forming Tech 2.0 . It anticipates grid disturbances before they escalate, ensuring energy storage responds proactively.

The product delivers renewables and energy storage grid-forming synchronously, GW-scale black start, seamless mode switching between grid-following and grid-forming, adaptation to wide-range SCR changes (1-40), and enables 20 milliseconds rapid response and 90° symmetrical/asymmetrical phase angle jump. With these functions, the product supports rapid grid recovery, maximizes ancillary service revenue, and ensures reliability across all grid scenarios: generation, transmission, microgrids, and consumption endpoints.

The company transforms complex requirements into rapidly deployable solutions, eliminating redundancy while maximizing value. "This platform empowers reliable, efficient, and profitable clean energy applications for any challenge. The entire portfolio is available today , " concluded Xu Qingqing, Vice President of Sungrow and President of Sungrow Energy Storage Business Unit, at the product launch ceremony at the company's headquarters in Hefei.

The visitors of SNEC 2025 (11-13 June) will have the opportunity to explore the all-new PowerTitan 3.0 at the Sungrow booth (Hall 7.1H, Booth B180).

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow had installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: .

Photo -

Logo -