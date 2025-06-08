Karnataka Weather, June 9: Rain And Thunderstorms Across Major Cities
Karnataka Weather, June 9: Bengaluru, Mysuru, and other cities will see varying degrees of rainfall and temperatures. Residents are advised to be prepared for changing weather conditions.
Karnataka Weather, June 9: Clouds, showers, and afternoon thunderstorms on Monday. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and stay alert for showers, especially in the afternoon. Let's look at the weather forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 31°C
Mostly cloudy, with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm likely in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to peak around 29°C.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 32°C
Cloudy with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Residents are advised to take precautions.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 32°C
Rather cloudy with little rain in the afternoon. The high is expected to be 29°C and the low around 22°C.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 26°C
Min Temperature: 31°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Mangaluru will experience significant cloudiness with brief morning showers followed by light rain later in the day. It will be warmer and more humid.
