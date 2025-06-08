Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Karnataka Weather, June 9: Rain And Thunderstorms Across Major Cities

Karnataka Weather, June 9: Rain And Thunderstorms Across Major Cities


2025-06-08 10:09:21
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Karnataka Weather, June 9: Bengaluru, Mysuru, and other cities will see varying degrees of rainfall and temperatures. Residents are advised to be prepared for changing weather conditions.

Karnataka Weather, June 9: Clouds, showers, and afternoon thunderstorms on Monday. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and stay alert for showers, especially in the afternoon. Let's look at the weather forecast below.

Bengaluru 

Max Temperature: 29°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 31°C 

Mostly cloudy, with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm likely in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to peak around 29°C.

Mysuru 

Max Temperature: 31°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 32°C 

Cloudy with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Residents are advised to take precautions.

Hubli-Dharwad 

Max Temperature: 29°C 

Min Temperature: 22°C 

Real Feel: 32°C 

Rather cloudy with little rain in the afternoon. The high is expected to be 29°C and the low around 22°C.

Mangaluru 

Max Temperature: 26°C 

Min Temperature: 31°C 

Real Feel: 37°C 

Mangaluru will experience significant cloudiness with brief morning showers followed by light rain later in the day. It will be warmer and more humid.

MENAFN08062025007385015968ID1109649962

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search