Kerala Weather Forecast, June 9: Humidity And Scattered Showers On Monday
Kerala Weather Forecast, June 9: Humidity will remain high, making conditions feel warmer than the actual temperatures. People are advised to stay hydrated and plan outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day. Here's the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 26°C
Min Temperature: 32°C
Real Feel: 38°C
A partly sunny morning will give way to increasing cloudiness and isolated afternoon showers.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 37°C
The city will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high of 31°C.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Expect mostly cloudy skies with a brief shower or two likely in the afternoon. Daytime highs will reach 33°C.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 25°C
Min Temperature: 32°C
Real Feel: 39°C
There will be sunshine and cloudiness. It will become breezy in the afternoon with showers in some areas.
