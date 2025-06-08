Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kerala Weather Forecast, June 9: Humidity And Scattered Showers On Monday

Kerala Weather Forecast, June 9: Humidity And Scattered Showers On Monday


2025-06-08 10:09:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Kerala Weather Forecast, June 9: High humidity will make it feel warmer. Sudden downpours are expected. Stay hydrated and plan outdoor activities accordingly.

Kerala Weather Forecast, June 9: Humidity will remain high, making conditions feel warmer than the actual temperatures. People are advised to stay hydrated and plan outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day. Here's the city-wise forecast.

Kochi 

Max Temperature: 26°C 

Min Temperature: 32°C 

Real Feel: 38°C 

A partly sunny morning will give way to increasing cloudiness and isolated afternoon showers. 

Kozhikode 

Max Temperature: 31°C 

Min Temperature: 24°C 

Real Feel: 37°C 

The city will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high of 31°C.

Thiruvananthapuram 

Max Temperature: 33°C 

Min Temperature: 24°C 

Real Feel: 38°C 

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a brief shower or two likely in the afternoon. Daytime highs will reach 33°C.

Kollam 

Max Temperature: 25°C 

Min Temperature: 32°C 

Real Feel: 39°C 

There will be sunshine and cloudiness. It will become breezy in the afternoon with showers in some areas.

MENAFN08062025007385015968ID1109649961

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search