403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Self-Driving Waymo Cars Torched In LA Riots, National Guard Deployed As Protests Rage On: Key Updates
(MENAFN- Live Mint) As tensions escalated in Los Angeles after immigration authorities clashed with protestors following the detention of individuals by federal immigration officials at various locations, several self-driving Waymo cars were set on fire, as per visuals that emerged online.
Here are key updates from the three-day-long protests in Los Angeles –
- Protests erupted following Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers executed search warrants at several locations on Friday, over allegations of an employer using fictitious documents for some of its employees, according to a report by CBS News. The Los Angeles Police Department started arresting people after labelling multiple protests as“unlawful” assemblies and permitting the use of“less lethal munitions," reported CNN News. Protestors filled the streets, blocking near the original protest location at the Metropolitan Detention Centre, after the Los Angeles Police Department declared the assembly "unlawful." US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to safeguard federal staff and assets during protests, marking the first instance in which a president has activated the National Guard without a state's request or approval since 1965. After the National Guard was deployed, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass mentioned that she communicated with border czar Tom Homan in an attempt to persuade President Donald Trump against sending National Guard troops to Los Angeles. Nevertheless, the troops were dispatched.
“I knew that the order had been given,” CNN quoted the mayor during a news conference.“I was trying to encourage, to prevent the deployment. Obviously, that did not work," she said
- Earlier, California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke with Trump for about 40 minutes, according to the governor's office. Trump has asserted, without providing evidence, that he felt the need to intervene since California Democratic officials, including Newsom, could not manage the protests on their own.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment