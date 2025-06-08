We're Hearing Financial Crisis Talk Again

MENAFN - Asia Times) Commentators are still buzzing over something unusual that started happening in financial markets a few weeks ago.

The anomaly is a sharp increase in yields on long bonds combined with a significant fall in the value of the dollar. You can see it in the illustration above charting the 30-year Treasury bonds yield and the US Dollar Index.

To understand why this is unusual, imagine you're an Asian or European investor.

An increase in the interest rates available from relatively safe 10- and 30-year US Treasury paper would typically tempt you to buy. With a yield close to 5% in the last several weeks, the 30-year bond would be especially tempting. And you'd be paying less for it; bond prices and yields move inversely.

To buy US debt, you and your fellow foreign investors would typically exchange your local currency for dollars. This would tend to push the dollar's value higher.

That the dollar instead fell while yields were rising suggests those higher yields didn't tempt you. Rather than buying, some big foreign investors were US debt sellers.

Are foreigners now seeing the US as a riskier place to invest? The longer this unusual concurrence of higher bond yields and a weaker dollar continues, the more likely that seems.

Commentators are all gloom and doom. The Economist has written about a possible“dollar crisis.” JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon predicts“a crack in the bond market.” In a new book, Ray Dalio, long thought to be one of the smartest men on Wall Street, sees the US on the verge of an economic“heart attack.”