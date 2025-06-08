A New Crumbl Dessert For Dad This Father's Day

Peanut Butter Cup Brownie ft. REESE'S

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Crumbl is devoting their menu and merch to Dad for an entire week, ahead of Father's Day! It's time to celebrate the guy who taught us how to ride a bike, change a tire, and maybe even sneak a cookie before dinner.Just in time for Father's Day weekend, Crumbl is rolling out the Peanut Butter Cup Brownie ft. REESE'S. It features a gooey brownie topped with whipped nutty mousse, a drizzle of chocolate, and REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups. The rest of the weekly menu leading up to Father's Day is full of summer favorite flavors, including Raspberry Lemonade Cookie, S'more Cookie, Dirt Cake Cookie, and more.Top off a 6-Pack of desserts with Crumbl's“Dad Crew” merch for the ultimate gift for the guy who does so much. A long sleeve t-shirt and hat are must-have items for a late night dessert run. Father's Day stickers and giftwrap add-ons are sure to take Crumbl's iconic Pink Box to the next level for the special occasion. Crumbl Gift Cards are also an easy way to tell Dad how much he means to you.Crumbl wants every kind of father figure to feel special with something sweet on Father's Day – so take Crumbl to the campout, backyard BBQ, family brunch, or wherever your Father's Day festivities take you. Lock in your Father's Day desserts early with preordering, happening right now on the Crumbl App.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,050 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl's iconic Pink Box. Don't miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl's social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

