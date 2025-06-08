Iran Shows Minor Boost In Passenger Car Production

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Passenger car production in Iran saw a minor growth of 3.6 percent during the two months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through May 21, 2025), compared to the same period the previous year (from March 20 through May 20, 2024).

The data obtained by Trend from a report published by Codal, a comprehensive database under Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization, shows that the country's three main automakers - Iran Khodro (IKCO), SAIPA, and Pars Khodro - produced a combined total of 137,337 passenger vehicles during the two months, marking a small rise from the 132,497 units produced during the same period last year.

However, despite this short-term growth, the total passenger car output for the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025) declined by one percent year-on-year. The three manufacturers produced 969,450 units, down from 979,500 units in the year before that.

