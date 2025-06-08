Iran Shows Minor Boost In Passenger Car Production
The data obtained by Trend from a report published by Codal, a comprehensive database under Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization, shows that the country's three main automakers - Iran Khodro (IKCO), SAIPA, and Pars Khodro - produced a combined total of 137,337 passenger vehicles during the two months, marking a small rise from the 132,497 units produced during the same period last year.
However, despite this short-term growth, the total passenger car output for the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025) declined by one percent year-on-year. The three manufacturers produced 969,450 units, down from 979,500 units in the year before that.
