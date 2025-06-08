2025 ASCAP TOP RHYTHM & SOUL MUSIC AWARD WINNERS INCLUDE R&B/HIP-HOP AND RAP SONG OF THE YEAR NOT LIKE US,GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR THAT's MY KING, SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR OZ AND PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

Multiplatinum, Grammy-Winning Superstar Cardi B Receives ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award

NEW YORK, June 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers , announces the winners of the 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards .

Kendrick Lamar's monster hit "Not Like Us" earns the ASCAP R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Song of the Year . Co-written by Mustard and published by Pay DJ Mustard and Sony Music Publishing, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, earning a historic milestone as the first ever rap song to spend 52 consecutive weeks on the chart. Released in May 2024, the song continues to clinch a seat at number 23 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and has surpassed over 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Multiplatinum, Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B is honored with the prestigious ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award, which is presented to ASCAP members who have had a major influence on music and culture and for their success as creators and changemakers. She also wins an ASCAP Rhythm & Soul award for her song "Enough (Miami)."

Cardi B made history in 2020 as the first woman to receive the esteemed ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Year Award two years in a row, adding to her multiple ASCAP accolades, including eight ASCAP Pop Music Awards and a whopping 23 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards. Today, Cardi B accepted the esteemed award from ASCAP Executive Vice President & Head of Creative Membership, Nicole George-Middleton at an invitation-only VIP event in Los Angeles, celebrating ASCAP Rhythm & Soul songwriters.

Multiple Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter, OZ, is this year's ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Year. The Swiss-native songwriter scored big this year with wins for "First Person Shooter" (Drake), "Lovin On Me" (Jack Harlow) and "I KNOW ?" (Travis Scott).

ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Gospel Song of the Yea r goes to "That's My King" (Cece Winans), co-written by Taylor Agan and Kellie Besch and published by Bridge Worship, CURB|Word Music Publishing, Essential Music Publishing, Kellie Besch Music and Taylor Agan Publishing.

SONY Music Publishing earns ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Publisher of the Year for songs including "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" (Shaboozey), "Million Dollar Baby" (Tommy Richman), "Enough (Miami)" (Cardi B), "BAND4BAND" (Central Cee & Lil Baby), "Yeah Glo!" (GloRilla), "Saturn" (SZA), "Get It Sexyy" (Sexyy Red), "Texas Hold 'Em" (Beyoncé), "Made for Me" (Muni Long), and "Residuals" and "Sensational" (Chris Brown).

Additional 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Award-winning songwriters include 21 Savage ("prove it," "Redrum," "Surround Sound"), Offset ("Worth It"), Lil Uzi Vert ("Everybody"), Tee Grizzley ("IDGAF"), Playboi Carti ("Carnival," "Fe!N," "Timeless"), Tasha Cobbs Leonard ("In the Room"), Tye Tribbett ("Only One Night Tho") and more.

A full list of 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Award winners is available at: .

The ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards recognize the songwriters and publishers of the most-performed songs of the past year based on Luminate data for terrestrial and satellite radio and streaming services, as specified by the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards rules.

(Photo credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)

