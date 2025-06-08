Trump Says Troops Deployed To LA To Ensure 'Law And Order'
Morristown, United States: US President Donald Trump on Sunday said troops sent to Los Angeles would ensure "very strong law and order," while appearing to leave the door open to deploying soldiers in other cities.
"You have violent people, and we are not going to let them get away with it," he told reporters regarding those protesting raids by immigration agents in California. "I think you're going to see some very strong law and order."
Responding to a question about invoking the Insurrection Act, Trump said: "We're looking at troops everywhere. We're not going to let this happen to our country."
