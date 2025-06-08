'Watch What Is Going On Every Night': Usyk Invites Trump To Spend A Week In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Usyk made this statement during an interview with BBC Sport .

"I advise American President Donald Trump to come to Ukraine and live in my house for one week. Only one week. I will give him my house. Live please in Ukraine and watch what is going on every night," Usyk said.

The boxer described how bombs, missiles, and Shahed-type drones fly over his home every night.

Asked whether Trump would change his opinion on the war in his homeland, Usyk said: "I don't know. Maybe he'll understand, maybe he won't."

"Ukrainian people are dying. It's not just military guys, but children, women, grandmothers, grandfathers. For me it's hard. It's my country. I worry about what happens in my country," Usyk said.

In late April, Usyk publicly called on Trump to help stop the war in Ukraine.

Photo: Oleksandr Usyk / Facebook