Renault In Talks With French Defense Ministry To Make Drones In Ukraine Media
Discussions have taken place, but no decision has been taken at this stage, as the company is awaiting further details from the ministry, the person added. Renault quit the Russian market after Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022.
The French Defense Ministry declined to comment to Bloomberg on the situation involving Renault.
On Friday, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced that a major French automaker would join forces with a smaller French defense firm to set up production lines for drones in Ukraine. He did not name the automaker involved.Read also: Zelensky on Taurus missiles: We agreed with Merz not to discuss certain topics publicly
According to Euronews , Lecornu said that as far as expertise and manpower are concerned, production will rest on the Ukrainians' shoulders: they "are better than we are at devising drones and, above all, developing the doctrine that goes with them."
He noted that "there's also no need to ask French citizens" to go and work on the production line in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, France Info reported on Sunday that Renault would partner with a small company to establish production lines located tens or even hundreds of kilometers from the front lines. The drones could be used by Ukraine and the French armed forces, the report said.
