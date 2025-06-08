Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine's Metallurgical Market Records Decline In Production


2025-06-08 07:06:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is according to data published by the Ukrmetallurgprom Association, as reported by Ukrinform.

In May, 664.7 thousand tons of cast iron were produced, which is 2.3% less than in April; 635.8 thousand tons of steel (-8.1%); and 547.0 thousand tons of rolled metal (-4.2%).

There is also a decrease in production compared to last year's figures: cast iron production fell by 1.3%, steel by 13.8%, and rolled metal by 11.8%.

After five months of operation, only cast iron production shows positive dynamics, having increased by 5.9% in January–May 2025 compared to the same period last year. At the same time, steel production decreased by 2.5%, and rolled metal production shrank by 2.4%.

Read also: Recovery of Ukraine: South Korea considers investing in green metallurgy

It was previously reported that in April 2025, domestic metallurgical enterprises increased cast iron production by 17%, steel by 25%, and rolled metal by 14% compared to March figures.

