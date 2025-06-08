403
Iran Ready For Better Relations With European Nations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 8 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed on Sunday his country's readiness to strengthen relations with the European countries on the basis of "mutual respect and common interests."
During his meeting with Secretary-General of the Italian Foreign Ministry Riccardo Guariglia, he stressed the importance of political consultations with Italy "regularly and continuously" to help strengthen bilateral relations and achieve security and stability at the regional and international levels, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.
On his part, Guariglia assured Italy's desire to develop relations between Tehran and Rome based on common interests.
Guariglia who is visiting Tehran to partake in the fifth round of political talks between the two countries, expressed satisfaction to describe the event as "useful and constructive" as he held negotiations with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi.
Their discussions covered a wide range of topics related to bilateral relations and regional and international issues, including the indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding the Iranian nuclear program.
Italy hosted the second and fourth rounds of the Iranian-US negotiations, mediated by Oman, with the presence of Araghchi and the US Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs Steve
