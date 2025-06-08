Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hajj Season To Return To Summer In 25 Yrs -- Meteorlogists


2025-06-08 07:04:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, June 8 (KUNA) -- Spokesperson for the Saudi National Center for Meteorology (NCM) Hussein Al-Qahtani said Sunday that Hajj season (1446 AH) marks the end of Hajj's association with summer.
The next eight Hajj seasons will occur during spring, followed by eight more in winter, then in autumn with gradually rising temperatures, before returning to summer after approximately 25 years, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted him as saying.
This shift is attributed to the lunar calendar cycle, which offers pilgrims the opportunity to perform Hajj rituals in more moderate weather in the coming years, NCM spokesperson added. (end)
